Risk keeps in a better spot ahead of European trading

Equities are taking in some comfort after last week's shakedown

S&P 500 futures +0.7%

Nasdaq futures +1.2%

Dow futures +0.6%

Russell 2000 futures +1.5% Buy-the-dip seems to be mood in Asia and as we get into European morning trade today.





While investors are taking comfort from some relative calm in the bond market, it is still early in the week to be saying that last week's episode is put behind us.





The US House passed Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill but the next two weeks is where the real challenge is at, with Congress set to debate on the bill. The key deadline to watch is 14 March - where US jobless benefits are set to expire.





But for now, hope is trumping over fear as the market hangs on to key trendline support in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Those will be ones to watch this week:







