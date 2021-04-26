Risk keeps in a better spot ahead of European trading

Dollar softer, US futures a little higher

Asian equities are also faring better although Chinese stocks have pared their earlier advance to keep closer to flat levels on the session currently.





That said, a broadly weaker dollar is also some reason for risk trades to keep more optimistic with the greenback surrendering key technical ground since last Friday.





EUR/USD is holding above 1.2100 as it keeps a solid break above the 100-day moving average on Friday, while AUD/USD is leading gains in a push to 0.7770 levels.





S&P 500 futures and Dow futures are up 0.1% while Nasdaq futures are flat.





Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields continue to trend more sideways as it holds slightly higher on the day at 1.568% - not much changed since the latter stages of last week.