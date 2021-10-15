Risk keeps in a better spot as the week winds down

US futures pointing to further gains

This comes after a solid session yesterday with the S&P 500 having posted its best day since 5 March on better-than-expected earnings from banks, namely BofA, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup. Goldman Sachs will be reporting later today.





For now, US futures are up by roughly 0.3% and that is painting a more positive picture once again going into European morning trade. If this keeps up, US stocks look poised to end the week higher despite the subdued start on Monday and Tuesday.





In FX, yen pairs continue to be a key focus with USD/JPY closing in on the key 114.00 level despite bond yields looking somewhat sluggish over the past few days.





Commodity currencies are posting modest gains this week as such, with USD/CAD lingering at fresh three-month lows around 1.2355 and AUD/USD flirting with a firmer break of its 100-day moving average at 0.7417 currently.





NZD/USD is trading up by another 0.3% today and breaching its own 100-day moving average of 0.7020 to keep around 0.7050 levels at the moment.