Risk keeps in a good spot ahead of European trading

Asian equities higher, US futures also higher

Nasdaq futures are pulling up by 0.5% now as the risk mood looks to be n a better spot after a bit of a retreat seen earlier to start the new week yesterday.





Asian stocks are also faring well with the Nikkei up over 2% and the Hang Seng up a little over 1% currently. The Shanghai Composite is less enthused, up by just 0.2%.





With US futures keeping higher, the market looks to be bouncing back from the drop yesterday but we will see if there will be any surprise headlines to follow later in the day.





It is still early to be calling anything at the moment but sentiment is at least keeping calmer after much jitters surrounding tech stocks from a week ago. It is still all about inflation talk for now but things have been rather quiet on that front this week.