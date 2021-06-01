Risk keeps more buoyant to kick start June trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Germany DAX up over 1% on the day

European indices are building on earlier gains with the Stoxx 600 index hitting a record high, up 0.8% on the day currently. The DAX is up by a little over 1% with Italy's FTSE MIB likewise and set for its highest close since 2008 if this keeps up.

Elsewhere, US futures are also pointing to gains with S&P 500 futures up 0.3%, Nasdaq futures up 0.2%, Dow futures up 0.4% on the day.

It looks like June is picking up from where May left off, at least for now.

