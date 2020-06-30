Risk keeps more cautious on the session so far

European equities a touch lower alongside US futures









Meanwhile, US futures are also down by around 0.3% to 0.5% on the session and are just hovering near the lows but not really extending into any heavy risk aversion.





In the currencies space, the dollar is a touch higher but slightly off its earlier highs as we continue to see near-term technical levels hold up.





EUR/USD bounced off support near 1.1200 with the near-term trendline support helping to limit losses thus far, while AUD/USD is still holding at support around 0.6845-50 for now.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

USD/JPY is also limited to the upside with the 100-day moving average lurking nearby at 107.91, while cable is at 1.2270 levels - not pushing the lows yesterday near 1.2250.