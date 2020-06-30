Risk keeps more cautious on the session so far

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

European equities a touch lower alongside US futures

Major indices across Europe are mildly lower, with the DAX down 0.1% though UK stocks are leading the downside push with the UK FTSE down 0.8% amid virus concerns.

E-minis
Meanwhile, US futures are also down by around 0.3% to 0.5% on the session and are just hovering near the lows but not really extending into any heavy risk aversion.

In the currencies space, the dollar is a touch higher but slightly off its earlier highs as we continue to see near-term technical levels hold up.

EUR/USD bounced off support near 1.1200 with the near-term trendline support helping to limit losses thus far, while AUD/USD is still holding at support around 0.6845-50 for now.

USD/JPY is also limited to the upside with the 100-day moving average lurking nearby at 107.91, while cable is at 1.2270 levels - not pushing the lows yesterday near 1.2250.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose