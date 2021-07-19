Risk keeps more cautious to start the week

US futures down, Treasury yields lower

The market is taking a bit more of a cautious step as we look to get things going in Europe today, as Asian equities retreat alongside US futures while Treasury yields are marked lower (though off the early morning lows at least).





S&P 500 futures are down 0.3%, Nasdaq futures down 0.2%, and Dow futures down 0.4% currently ahead of European trading.





Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields are down 2 bps to 1.28% but at least off the low earlier near the 200-day moving average (blue line):









Given the lack of key releases to follow in the day ahead, keep an eye on the bond market and risk sentiment in general to dictate price action today.