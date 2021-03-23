Risk keeps more defensive ahead of European trading

Asia sets the stage for a more cautious start to European trading

The gains in US equities overnight have failed to translate to Asia today, with Chinese stocks selling off once again and leading to a more defensive risk mood in the region.





The slight dollar strength also isn't helping with the aussie and kiwi being battered in particular, with the latter breaking numerous key technical levels on the chart.









US futures are also pointing lower but there has been somewhat of a theme recently where the risk mood tilts more defensively going into Europe as the China selloff weighs, but then the market picks back up as we move towards North American trading.





We'll see if that will continue once again today.



