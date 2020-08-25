Risk keeps more positive on the session, dollar and yen on the back foot
It is a risk-on session for the most part in European trading so far todayEuropean indices are off earlier highs at the start of the session but are keeping firmer for the most part, with gains seen around 0.5% to 0.7% currently. The DAX is up by 0.6% with US futures seen higher by ~0.4% on the session.
The more positive risk tilt comes on the back of optimistic comments from the US and China with regards to trade talks from earlier in the day.
Elsewhere, bond yields are keeping higher on the session and that is weighing on the Japanese yen as we see USD/JPY push higher from 106.00 to 106.35.
10-year Treasury yields are up by nearly 3 bps to 0.682% currently and that is feeding into the more positive risk mood we're seeing thus far.
The dollar is keeping weaker - only outpaced by the yen - across the board with the euro and pound leading gains. EUR/USD is up to 1.1830 after hitting a high of 1.1843 earlier with the 100-hour moving average @ 1.1835 limiting gains so far.
GBP/USD is also keeping just above 1.3100 though buyers are struggling to try and test the confluence of the key hourly moving averages at 1.3128-30.