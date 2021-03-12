Risk keeps more tentative as yields tick higher ahead of European trading
10-year Treasury yields up 1.7 bps to 1.554% on the dayAsian equities are a bit more mixed, with the Nikkei climbing strongly following news of Japan Post taking a roughly 8% stake in Rakuten but the Hang Seng is marked lower by 0.6% and has been trading more tepidly since the lunch break.
Treasury yields are creeping higher on the day to 1.55%, keeping a slight push since hitting the lows of around 1.48% in early European morning trade yesterday.
That is starting to test some nerves in the market as US futures are seen more mixed and tentative now. S&P 500 futures are up 0.1%, Nasdaq futures down 0.2%, and Dow futures are up 0.2% as we look towards the session ahead.
As much as US equities were able to push to fresh all-time highs yesterday, the bond market is still the key focus as that could threaten to derail sentiment again.