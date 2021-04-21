Risk keeps on the defensive ahead of European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Asian equities lower, US futures down

Japanese stocks are down over 2% on the day while the Hang Seng is seen down 1.7% as Asian indices are struggling after another round of selling in Wall St overnight.

Mainland Chinese stocks are the only ones bucking the trend with the Shanghai Composite up 0.1% and CSI 300 index up 0.3%. Otherwise, sentiment remains rather weak as we look towards the start of European morning trade.

Elsewhere, US futures are also on retreat once again with S&P 500 futures seen down 0.2%, Nasdaq futures down 0.5%, and Dow futures down 0.2%.

Major currencies are keeping somewhat calmer but just be mindful of more risk averse flows that could seep through, similar to what we saw yesterday.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose