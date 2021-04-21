Risk keeps on the defensive ahead of European trading

Asian equities lower, US futures down

Japanese stocks are down over 2% on the day while the Hang Seng is seen down 1.7% as Asian indices are struggling after another round of selling in Wall St overnight.





Mainland Chinese stocks are the only ones bucking the trend with the Shanghai Composite up 0.1% and CSI 300 index up 0.3%. Otherwise, sentiment remains rather weak as we look towards the start of European morning trade.





Elsewhere, US futures are also on retreat once again with S&P 500 futures seen down 0.2%, Nasdaq futures down 0.5%, and Dow futures down 0.2%.





Major currencies are keeping somewhat calmer but just be mindful of more risk averse flows that could seep through, similar to what we saw yesterday.