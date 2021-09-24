Risk keeps on the softer side so far on the day

European equities modestly lower, US futures also down









All of this is keeping the dollar steadier overall with commodity currencies the laggards still on the day. AUD/USD is down 0.4% to 0.7265 and near the lows currently, but the pair continues to hold in between its key hourly moving averages of 0.7259-84.





Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields have also pared back its early advance from 1.44% to around 1.41% currently and that has seen USD/JPY ease a touch from six-week highs of 110.56 to 110.40 at the moment.





There's no major catalyst for the downside shove today but Evergrande/China worries are still a consideration and the dour mood in cryptos isn't quite helping.



