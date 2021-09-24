Risk keeps on the softer side so far on the day

European equities modestly lower, US futures also down

Equities are seeing a bit of a pullback to the gains over the past two days, with European indices marked down by around 0.4% to 1.1% for the most part while US futures are also trading lower amid a more subdued mood on the session so far:

All of this is keeping the dollar steadier overall with commodity currencies the laggards still on the day. AUD/USD is down 0.4% to 0.7265 and near the lows currently, but the pair continues to hold in between its key hourly moving averages of 0.7259-84.

Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields have also pared back its early advance from 1.44% to around 1.41% currently and that has seen USD/JPY ease a touch from six-week highs of 110.56 to 110.40 at the moment.

There's no major catalyst for the downside shove today but Evergrande/China worries are still a consideration and the dour mood in cryptos isn't quite helping.

