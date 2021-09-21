Risk keeps the calm to start European trading

US futures pull higher in fact

Dip buyers in equities are certainly showing up with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both up 0.9% on the day now while Dow futures are up 1.1%.





That is keeping risk sentiment more buoyed to start European morning trade, with regional indices also up by close to around 1% in the opening hour.





The bounce so far today still does not make up for the drop yesterday but at least it is feeding to calmer tones across other asset classes at the moment.





In FX, the yen is the notable laggard as USD/JPY is up 0.2% to 109.63 while commodity currencies continue to hold a modest advance so far on the day.

That said, even with the gains today, the loonie isn't making much headway from a technical perspective just yet against the dollar - likewise for the aussie and kiwi too.



