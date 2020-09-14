Risk looking positive as we enter European session.

Risk on

Risk markets are looking positive to start the European session. US equity futures are higher, European futures markets are up and Asian equity markets are in the green. Positive sentient around AstraZeneca starting its trials again. Copper is supported, gold too, yields are positive











and the VIX is down. This sentiment should support the commodity currencies like AUD, NZD and CAD. Expect the safehavens CHF, JPY and USD to be weaker in this environment.