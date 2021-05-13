Risk looks a little heavy once again

The sour mood from yesterday continues to persist

European indices are down by roughly 2% across the board now as the selling in equities intensifies and that is also exacerbated by a drop in US futures as well.





US futures were pointing to modest gains in Asia but have turned that around and are marked lower with Dow futures leading the drop, down by 0.6%:









Inflation fears or not, there are some worries that the rout in tech will have stronger reverberations and spillovers across the equities space at the moment.



