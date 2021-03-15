Risk loses a little ground ahead of European trading
Chinese selloff deepens after the lunch break
Risk is nudging a bit lower as Chinese stocks hit the skids further, with the CSI 300 index falling by over 2% now. The tech-heavy ChiNext is down by 4% as well currently.
This is causing risk sentiment in general to turn a little softer with the dollar advancing across the major currencies board, though the ranges are still modest.
EUR/USD is down to 1.1933 from 1.1950 earlier while GBP/USD is down to 1.3910 from 1.3925. Elsewhere, gold is also down 0.2% to $1,723 as a result.