Risk loses a little ground ahead of European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Chinese selloff deepens after the lunch break

Risk is nudging a bit lower as Chinese stocks hit the skids further, with the CSI 300 index falling by over 2% now. The tech-heavy ChiNext is down by 4% as well currently.

CSI300
This is causing risk sentiment in general to turn a little softer with the dollar advancing across the major currencies board, though the ranges are still modest.

EUR/USD is down to 1.1933 from 1.1950 earlier while GBP/USD is down to 1.3910 from 1.3925. Elsewhere, gold is also down 0.2% to $1,723 as a result.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose