Risk mood improves after sluggish start to the session

European equities creep a little higher alongside US futures

Risk sentiment has picked up in the last hour, with the DAX now seen up by ~0.6% and trading at the 13,000 level for the first time since 25 February. Meanwhile, US futures have also improved to be down by ~0.1% after observing around ~0.6% losses earlier.





In the major currencies space, this has seen the dollar give back some of its earlier gains with cable climbing from 1.2540 to 1.2590. Price action is also looking to hold above its key hourly moving averages as buyers attempt to seize near-term control.





Elsewhere, the aussie and kiwi have also pared losses against the greenback with the former rising back close towards 0.7000 now.





EUR/USD is still looking perky at 1.1458 but isn't really pushing the agenda to test resistance at 1.1495-00 as we await the resumption of the EU summit later at 1400 GMT.



