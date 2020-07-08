Risk mood not hinting at much ahead of North American trading

US futures keep close to flat levels while European stocks are softer





After a back and forth last two days, the risk mood today is looking rather tepid for the most part with investors looking towards Wall Street for more direction.





US futures briefly erased earlier losses but are back close to flat levels and a little lower on the day now with European equities seeing softer tones for the most part, following the late drop in the US cash market from trading yesterday.





Major currencies are continuing to keep in very narrow ranges as such, with less than 0.1% change observed across dollar pairs at the moment:









Looking ahead, we'll get another barrage of coronavirus headlines from the US and it'll be interesting to see if this is where the market starts to feel some of the jitters from the escalating health situation across the US.



