Risk mood softens as US-China tensions continue to flare up

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

China vows to retaliate against the US on HK and Xinjiang bills

USGG10YR vs Gold
Indices got a slight dip with bond yields also slipping further on the day as China reiterated that they will take action against the US for meddling with their internal affairs.

10-year Treasury yields are now down to a low of 1.70%, lower by 1.5 bps and that has seen the likes of the yen and gold push higher on the day.

USD/JPY has eased to a session low of 108.44 while gold is now up by 0.4% to near $1,484 in early European trading.

As long as this kind of risk sentiment keeps up ahead of 15 December - deadline on tariffs - expect markets to stay cautious and err towards being more risk averse in the meantime.

