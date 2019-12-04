Risk mood softens as US-China tensions continue to flare up
China vows to retaliate against the US on HK and Xinjiang bills
10-year Treasury yields are now down to a low of 1.70%, lower by 1.5 bps and that has seen the likes of the yen and gold push higher on the day.
USD/JPY has eased to a session low of 108.44 while gold is now up by 0.4% to near $1,484 in early European trading.
As long as this kind of risk sentiment keeps up ahead of 15 December - deadline on tariffs - expect markets to stay cautious and err towards being more risk averse in the meantime.