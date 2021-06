Positive tones

The USD is still elevated but did not put in fresh highs yesterday

Copper finding some gains alongside Iron Ore and the oil complex as discussed earlier





Vix is lower and equity futures chugging merrily higher as the 'buy everything tune' plays again







AUD and NZD a touch weaker today. so not seeing a full 'risk on' mood from the antipodeans.

Yields broadly higher