Risk nudges a little higher on the session

A slight push higher in stocks and bond yields





It isn't much but so far there is a suggestion that the risk mood may continue with the more optimistic sentiment seen from trading yesterday. US futures are about ~0.4% higher on the day while Treasury yields are also nudging higher on the session currently.





That is helping to push USD/JPY towards 109.00 now with gold seen at session lows under $1,474 at the moment.





It's still all about US-China trade at this point but after the spin story from yesterday, no news is proving to be good news ahead of the 15 December tariffs deadline - for now at least. But if things still remain quiet next week, perhaps we could see some jitters return.



