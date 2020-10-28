Risk-off tide drags European equities to multi-month lows
The technical picture isn't looking good for European equity indicesThe resurgence in virus cases is bringing about the ugly side of European stocks once again, as the rout today is leading major indices to multi-month lows.
The ECB has been mum about any imminent decision ahead of its Thursday policy meeting, but the latest developments here could mean that we should not rule anything out.
Here's a look at the technical picture for the major European indices today: