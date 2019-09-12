Risk-on ahead of European markets open

The aussie and kiwi lead the way in the currencies space





As such, the aussie and kiwi are holding firmer to start the session with the yen lagging on the day as equities and bond yields are higher so far today.





US futures are up by 0.4% and markets are liking the positive headlines so far this week, so expect that to stay the course ahead of the ECB monetary policy decision later today.









Looking ahead, the ECB is the key risk event to watch out for today so the euro will be of key focus to markets in the session ahead.





I would expect risk to stay more upbeat ahead of the ECB before we take stock again on how should markets proceed after the decision and Mario Draghi's press conference.



