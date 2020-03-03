Risk-on march starts to gather pace but currencies aren't really biting

European equities near 3% gains now with US futures also up by more than 1%





Meanwhile, Treasury yields are also at session highs - near flat levels on the day, with 10-year yields at 1.16% currently. The low today was at 1.107%.





However, in the currencies space, traders are less convinced by the risk-on tilt for now. The yen and franc are still keeping gains with USD/JPY just under 108.00 while USD/CHF is still near the lows at 0.9571 currently.





The aussie is also not really running away with gains as it sits around 0.6560 against the dollar. The pound is arguably the "big" mover as we see EUR/GBP back off towards 0.8700 and is helping the quid gain some ground towards 1.2800 against the dollar.



