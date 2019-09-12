Risk-on despite conflicting reports
Euro leading the way in FX
The S&P 500 creeps higher, now at 3011 (+35%). Risk is still broadly positive following the ongoing theme this week of a growing optimism that the US and China will, if not strike a deal, at least have a pause from escalating the situation.
The EUR is leading the way and the Yen is weaker as we would expect in a risk on situation. Risk is fickle though, but steadying since the wobble we have just had on conflicting US reports about an interim deal between the US and China.