Risk-on despite conflicting reports

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Euro leading the way in FX

 
The S&P 500 creeps higher, now at 3011 (+35%). Risk is still broadly positive following the ongoing theme this week of a growing optimism that the US and China will, if not strike a deal, at least have a pause from escalating the situation. 

Euro leading the way in FX
The EUR is leading the way and the Yen is weaker as we would expect in a risk on situation. Risk is fickle though, but steadying since the wobble we have just had on conflicting US reports about an interim deal between the US and China.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose