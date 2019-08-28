Risk on the move, US 30-year yields hit fresh record low

US 30-year yields fall by more than 4 bps on the session now

The inversion is getting deeper as the long-end of the curve is falling faster than the short-end. Notably, 30-year yields have hit a fresh record low just under 1.91% currently.





Equities are also switching lower at the moment so be wary that this could feed into risk aversion in the currencies space later on in the session. USD/JPY is now flat on the day around 105.75 but as mentioned above, be mindful of a potential move lower.



