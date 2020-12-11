Risk on the retreat in European morning trade

The DAX nears a 1% decline after the opening half-hour

The fires of a no-deal Brexit is no doubt stoking some pessimism in the market but the retreat in risk also keeps with the notion that the rally since November is also pausing for some breath, with a potential pullback on the cards ahead of the year-end.





S&P 500 futures are also extending losses to fresh lows, down by 0.5%.





The retreat is helping to see the dollar creep higher on the session, with the greenback paring losses against the aussie and NZD/USD now falling from 0.7100 to 0.7080.



