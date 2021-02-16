Risk trims gains ahead of European morning trade

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The risk mood hits a bit of a snag on bumpy US-China relations 

The Nikkei has halved its gains as the 2% move higher earlier falls to just 1% now with S&P 500 futures also seeing gains ease slightly to around 0.5%.

E-minis 16-02
USD/JPY has also moved back a little from 105.60 to 105.45 but the overall mood is still slightly more upbeat all things considered.

There is a slight moderation in sentiment following this report here but rocky US-China relations aren't anything that investors aren't used to by now.

If anything, it does provide a reasonable excuse for the euphoria to be tempered a little but I doubt that alone is enough to derail the optimism in the market in the big picture.

