Risk postures a little more defensively ahead of European morning trade

10-year Treasury yields down 5 bps to 1.476%





The low stemming from the plunge on Friday was 1.473%, so we're nearing that as we also see some of the early optimism elsewhere yesterday fade away.





USD/JPY is lurking to fresh lows on the day, down 0.3% to 113.15. Meanwhile, the franc is also advancing slightly with commodity currencies being pressured.





AUD/USD is down 0.3% to 0.7117 and NZD/USD down 0.3% to 0.6800 - both at the lows for the day. USD/CAD is also up 0.3% to 1.2780 and eyeing 1.2800 again.





US futures have also pared its early advance, with S&P 500 futures now down 0.5%.