Risk rally continues stall over US-China trade uncertainty
Risk stalls
The concern is that the US will not roll back September tariffs which might cause China to walk back from signing phase 1 of the deal. Hence the risk rally has stalled.
Asian indices followed Wall St's flat lead and now Europe is joining the wait and see club.
- Dax: +0.01%
- UK FTSE: -0.14%
- Euro Stoxx: +0.12%
- France 40 (CAC): +0.18%
- IBEX:-0.36%
- Italian FTSE:Flat
Of course, if we get news that the US is going to roll back the tariffs (look out for Trump's tweets), then risk is firmly back on. In that scenario I like AUDJPY longs, probably from market.