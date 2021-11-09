Risk sentiment a fair bit sluggish ahead of European morning trade

US futures lower after a record-setting start to the week

That said, we've seen this story before, have we not? US futures were also down early yesterday only to pick up going into the North American session so it is a bit premature to make a call on the overall risk mood in trading today.





But for now, things are a slightly more sluggish with S&P 500 futures down 0.2%, Nasdaq futures down 0.1%, and Dow futures down 0.3%.





Elsewhere, the bid in bonds (lower yields) is helping to put a notable drag on yen pairs in general. The Japanese currency is leading gains so far to start the day.





Meanwhile, commodity currencies are looking more tepid going into the session ahead, staying little changed against the dollar while lightly lower against other major currencies.