Risk sentiment steady on the day, gently on

Risk on (albeit gently)

The Asian Equity market remains gently bid, but we are not seeing a roaring risk on sentiment after the soybean tariff waiver announced earlier . Lots to digest in terms of global growth, US/Japan trade deal and weak eurozone PMI's yesterday, so we can see why the market is not rushing to a strong risk on mode.





Still risk on in terms of JPY, CHF weakness and Beta currency strength. Let' see what happens on the handover into the European open.







