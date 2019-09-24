Risk sentiment steady on the day, gently on

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Risk on (albeit gently)

The Asian Equity market remains gently bid, but we are not seeing a roaring risk on sentiment after the soybean tariff waiver announced earlier. Lots to digest in terms of global growth, US/Japan trade deal and weak eurozone PMI's yesterday, so we can see why the market is not rushing to a strong risk on mode.

Still risk on in terms of JPY, CHF weakness and Beta currency strength. Let' see what happens on the handover into the European open.
Risk on (albeit gently)

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose