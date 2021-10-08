Risk sentiment tentative ahead of payrolls data

European indices keep more mixed, US futures little changed





It has been a relatively quiet session in Europe as we continue to count down to the US non-farm payrolls release later today.





Stocks are tentative, bond yields are keeping higher but off earlier highs (10-year yields now @ 1.584%, the high today reached 1.601%), while major currencies aren't really doing all too much considering the mixed sentiment.





It all boils down to what the jobs report later has to offer and while it isn't going to be one to derail Fed taper expectations regardless, it still matters to those worried about "substantial further progress" especially in the debate on rate hikes.





If yields are to extend further in the bigger picture, this weekly chart in Treasuries may start to look a bit more interesting and come into focus:



