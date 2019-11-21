China remarks earlier offer only a bit-part reprieve to markets

No follow through optimism after the China remarks earlier

US futures stay 0.2% lower on the session, down by 5.5 points after the brief spike higher on the China remarks in the past hour.





As mentioned earlier, China may be playing down the disagreements they are having with the US on trade, but it is more of the case that they are not wanting markets to get too carried away in thinking that talks are on the verge of a breakdown.





They continue to keep mum on any progress that is being made and that continues to send ominous signals on how things are playing out at the moment.





Major currencies remain little changed across the board and so far, there isn't any good reason to go chasing all too much because traders could easily get jerked around by the next set of headlines once again.



