Risk slightly on the defensive ahead of European trading

Risk sentiment is still rather delicate this week

Fed's Barkin gave a bit of a signal for rates to creep higher yesterday but the market didn't really do much with that - at least for now. Equity investors stuck with a rebound to the Friday drop instead but that seems to be faltering today.





Asian equities are weighed lower as China warned of bubbles earlier, though US futures are also posting a slight decline going into European trading.









S&P 500 futures are down 0.4% despite somewhat calmer tones in the bond market, with 10-year Treasury yields keeping little changed around 1.418% currently.





Meanwhile, oil is dragged lower by 1% to $60 as jitters are starting to surface ahead of the OPEC+ meetings later on in the week.





In FX, the dollar is keeping firmer across the board and that is also something to take note in case it leads to anything more impactful. EUR/USD is testing its 100-day moving average @ 1.2031 as sellers are also contesting a break of trendline support:



