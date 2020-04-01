Risk softens further to start the European morning

S&P 500 futures now down by 2.5%







ForexLive

Meanwhile, bonds are still staying bid for the most part with US 10-year yields down by over 4 bps to 0.625% as we look to begin European trading.

In the currencies space, trading ranges remain a bit more tight with the dollar at flat levels against the euro and yen. The loonie is the laggard as oil prices are seen falling back towards the $20 handle to start the new day.





Asian equities are also declining further, with the Nikkei accelerating losses to over 4% currently. The Hang Seng is now down by 1.7% while Chinese equities are seeing stimulus hopes dashed, with gains pared to flat levels now.