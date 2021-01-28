Risk stays in a rough spot in European trading so far

European indices gradually extend declines, US futures also slipping









Germany DAX -1.8%

France CAC 40 -1.2%

UK FTSE -1.6% S&P 500 futures -0.8%

Nasdaq futures -1.2% 10-year Treasury yields -1.7 bps to 0.999% For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus



In turn, this is continuing to keep pressure on commodity currencies as AUD/USD falls below 0.7600 and NZD/USD trades to fresh session lows of 0.7112, closing in on 0.7100.





The risk-off mood continues to reverberate across the market as equities are slumping further on the session now. A snapshot of the situation: