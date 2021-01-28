Risk stays in a rough spot in European trading so far

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

European indices gradually extend declines, US futures also slipping

E-minis 28-01
The risk-off mood continues to reverberate across the market as equities are slumping further on the session now. A snapshot of the situation:

  • Germany DAX -1.8%
  • France CAC 40 -1.2%
  • UK FTSE -1.6%
  • S&P 500 futures -0.8%
  • Nasdaq futures -1.2%
  • 10-year Treasury yields -1.7 bps to 0.999%
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

In turn, this is continuing to keep pressure on commodity currencies as AUD/USD falls below 0.7600 and NZD/USD trades to fresh session lows of 0.7112, closing in on 0.7100.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose