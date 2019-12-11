Risk stays more tentative to start the day

European equities trade near flat levels after mild gains earlier





US futures are also keeping flat at the moment amid similar choppiness but the moves are relatively mild to start the day.





Treasury yields have inched a little lower though with 10-year yields now down by 2 bps to 1.82% but markets are keeping more calm in general still thus far.





USD/JPY is at session lows of 108.67 but has only eased by about 6-7 pips on the session. The pair is also just trading in a 18 pips range since Asia Pacific trading.







ForexLive

As such, it isn't really hinting at much as markets continue to stay more tentative in anticipation of US-China trade developments as well as the Fed meeting decision later today.

There is pretty much very little direction at the start of European trading as stocks inched a tad higher before quickly falling off again in choppy trading. The DAX is pretty much flat now with European equities not doing much across the board either.