Risk stays on the softer side so far on the session

Equities keep at the lows in European morning trade

European indices are bleeding by over 1% to 1.5% as risk sentiment stays on the defensive, with US futures also not painting a pretty picture thus far:









Inflation fears are what many are pointing to but after having hit record highs in recent weeks, there is perhaps an argument for a breather of sorts.





If anything, I'd argue that the latest developments just injects an added degree of volatility - so perhaps that might not be to the liking of some investors.





Elsewhere, crypto is seeing a bit of a bounce but it isn't much to shout about. Bitcoin has recouped some losses from a low of $38,500 to $40,500 currently.