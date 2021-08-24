Risk steady in quiet trading so far
Not a whole lot going on in European morning trade
European indices are a little more mixed on the session now after a brighter start, though US futures are still sitting slightly higher on the day.
S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% as early gains have been trimmed but nothing to suggest any significant turn in broader risk sentiment to start the week.
Overall risk tones are still relatively steady with 10-year Treasury yields seen up 0.8 bps to 1.263%. Oil is also up by 0.7% to $66.10 while in the major currencies space, commodity currencies hold a slight edge.
The kiwi leads the way amid hawkish talk by RBNZ assistant governor Hawkesby earlier here. Besides that, not much changes are observed across the board with the dollar also keeping steadier and little changed for the most part.
After a lively start to proceedings yesterday, it appears we're winding down a bit as we get into the grind of counting down to Jackson Hole on Friday.