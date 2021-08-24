Risk steady in quiet trading so far

Not a whole lot going on in European morning trade

European indices are a little more mixed on the session now after a brighter start, though US futures are still sitting slightly higher on the day.





S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% as early gains have been trimmed but nothing to suggest any significant turn in broader risk sentiment to start the week.





Overall risk tones are still relatively steady with 10-year Treasury yields seen up 0.8 bps to 1.263%. Oil is also up by 0.7% to $66.10 while in the major currencies space, commodity currencies hold a slight edge.









The kiwi leads the way amid hawkish talk by RBNZ assistant governor Hawkesby earlier here . Besides that, not much changes are observed across the board with the dollar also keeping steadier and little changed for the most part.





After a lively start to proceedings yesterday, it appears we're winding down a bit as we get into the grind of counting down to Jackson Hole on Friday.