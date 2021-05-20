Risk still a little wobbly so far on the day

There is some stabilisation but some nerves as well

US futures are keeping slightly lower currently, with S&P 500 futures seen down 0.4% with oil also turning negative as it falls by 0.7% back under $63.





Major currencies are little changed in general but if the risk aversion starts to gain broader momentum, we could see flows go back into the dollar similar to yesterday.





Over to crypto, Bitcoin is struggling to find footing above $40,000 as it falls back to $39,400 now after having hit a high of $40,812 earlier in the session.