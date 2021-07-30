Equities still keep on the defensive so far in European trading

European stocks lower but still poised for a decent month

European indices are holding lower by around 0.4% to 0.8% mostly on the session, as equities are still seeing a slight retreat towards the end of the week/month.





That said, it has been a rather modest month for stocks in Europe, all things considered, with the sharp drop at the start of the last week largely erased by now.





I would argue that helps to tip the scales in favour of this being a positive month rather than one that is mired by caution and pessimism.





US futures are also holding lower on the day but it comes off the back of record levels throughout the week so some moderation isn't the worst thing.





S&P 500 futures are down 0.7% while Nasdaq futures are down 1.1% currently.





That is seeing risk sentiment keep on the softer side in trading today but at least the degree of risk aversion hasn't exactly deepened in European morning trade.





Wall Street will have the final say later today and it wouldn't be surprising at all to see dip buyers salvage something before the weekend comes along.



