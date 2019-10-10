Risk surging on US considering a China 'currency pact' headline
Headlines continue to drive markets today here in Asia.
The latest is this one:
Please read that post for more.
Its driving 'risk' higher. AUD/JPY on the up:
AUD/JPY had fallen earlier, ICYMI, read from the bottom up for chronology:
- Fox doubling down on the early finish to the trade talks
- US-China trade talk early finish speculation - "an open question"
- Fox reports that yes, Chinese Trade Team will leave after one day of talks on Thursday
- White House says reports of one day trade talks are incorrect
- Trade talks latest - no progress, talks cut short. here is what's next.
- ICYMI - bad news on US/China trade talks prompting risk off moves
- HK press says US-China talks are expected to last for only one day! No progress made.