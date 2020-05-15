Risk takes a bit of a knock as US-China tensions ramp up

S&P 500 futures fall by 0.5% now





Stocks are taking a bit of a knock on the day as we see US futures fall back into negative territory, with S&P 500 futures falling to its lows for the day.





In the currencies space, the likes of the aussie and kiwi have fallen to their lows for the day against the dollar and yen, with AUD/USD falling to 0.6440 and AUD/JPY dropping to levels just under 69.00 once again currently.





US-China tensions are continuing to ramp up further as we see the US commerce department take steps to cut Huawei off from global chip suppliers. The latest move comes on the back of negative comments from Trump overnight about China as well.





As a reminder, Trump flirted with the idea of cutting ties with China (although it's just a verbal thought, not something that will materialise) but he also said that he doesn't want to speak to Chinese president Xi Jinping at this point in time.





The risk mood is starting to shift to being a little softer ahead of North American trading now. Can dip buyers come in to save the day once again later in the session?



