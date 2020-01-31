'Risk' trade gains have continued in Asia trade

The World Health Authority sought to allay some of the fears surrounding coronavirus

If you are using market response to gauge their success you're gonna have to give them kudos.

US stock (overnight index future trade) have consolidating their gains

Yen is lower

AUD is up

Long story, short is 'risk' is doing OK.





Data from China of focus (Jan. PMIs) have come in good, hitting expectations for the manufacturing number (albeit down on the Dec. result) and beating for services.





Offshore yuan is a little higher also:











