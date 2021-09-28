Risk trades continue to skip along the bottom

Not much life today

The buy-the-dip crowd hasn't had an appearance today. We've barely even had any kind of dead cat bounce in equities.





That's despite a retracement in Treasury yields. 10s rose as high as 1.567% and are back to 1.528%.





FX risk traders aren't showing any life with AUD, NZD, CAD and GBP all very close to the lows and NZD just tipping towards fresh session lows.





I'm having a hard time knitting together a narrative to fit all the issues around inflation, commodities, bottlenecks and everything that's happening in markets.





But it's quarter-end and that's the way it goes.

