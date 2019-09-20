Risk trades continue to tilt towards deeper worries

Here's a quick rundown:

Yen crosses are the lows, including USD/JPY down 42 pips to 107.60

Gold at the highs, up $16 to $1515

US 10-year yields down 5.4 bps to 1.73%

Those are all session extremes in a sign that the market is increasingly worried about China-US talks falling apart.





The caveat is that the S&P 500 is at 2996, well off the 2984 session low. That could a combination of the Powell put and quadruple witching providing support.

