Emini futures (S&P, Nas) are falling in Globex trade.

In the FX space a bid for the USD is sapping AUD, NZD, EUR and others.





After the Weekend OPE+ agreement (to increase output) oil is trading lower also.





The moves are all still fairly minor (although oil is off circa 1%) but its not a good start to the week for the 'risk' (or is it the relation trade now?) trades.





AUD: