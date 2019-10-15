Today's Brexit trade goes beyond GBP

Risk trades rise on hopes for a Brexit deal





Most days the Brexit trade is limited to GBP, and perhaps EUR but today it's the dominant force in all markets.





To get a sense of the stakes, one-week implied volatility in GBP is 17% this week -- the highest since the Brexit referendum. It's not an exaggeration to say the entire UK economy hangs in the balance. Given the softness in global growth, perhaps even more.







The latest news is that the UK and EU are closing in on a deal draft. The immediate move in GBP/USD was to 1.2746 from 1.2688.





However it has gone far beyond that as EUR/USD erased today's loss in a jump to 1.1036 from 1.0995. USD/JPY is up to 108.62 from 108.50. Commodity currencies have also turned around.





Elsewhere, US stocks are at the highs of the day with the S&P 500 up 31 points to 2997. And despite the climb in the pound, the FTSE 100 is back to flat on the day.





In fixed income, US 2 year yields are up 2.6 bps to 1.618% from a low of 1.532%.

