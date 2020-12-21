Risk tumbles further on the session, DAX down 4%

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

An ugly day in Europe so far this morning

DAX
  • Germany DAX -4.1%
  • UK FTSE -2.4%
  • S&P 500 futures -1.8%
  • Nasdaq futures -1.2%
  • US 10-year Treasury yields down 6 bps to 0.883%
  • WTI down 6% to $46.18
  • Gold down 0.5% to $1,871.00
The DAX is now on approach to its 13 November low near 13,000 as the index falls by a whopping 4% on the session now, as the risk aversion deepens.

US futures are also feeling the heat now as we see a continued retreat across the board and that is underpinning the dollar further as the greenback now trades 2.4% higher against the pound and 2% up against the aussie on the session.

Elsewhere, we are seeing gold turn around as dollar bids are overwhelming the haven demand into the yellow metal. Gold has backed off a test of $1,900 and its 100-day moving average near $1,904 in a fall to $1,870 levels currently.

Silver has also seen a big retreat with gains of over 5% above $27 earlier now falling to just under $26 in European morning trade.

The mutated coronavirus spreading across the UK is one of the reasons weighing on sentiment today, with these countries having banned travel from the UK for now:


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose